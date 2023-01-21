Categories
Showbiz

1000lb Best Friends row erupts as Vanessa blasts sister over fast

1000lb Best Friends row erupts as Vanessa blasts sister over fast


But Jakie wasn’t backing down: “Vanessa, this is called normal, f*****g food. This is what normal people f*****g eat.”

“Let me say this, when you come over, don’t bring a damn thing – or water, fruit or vegetables,” Vanessa emphatically told her.

“I’m not mad, I’m hurt about it because to see me go through what I went through, and then you’re still bringing stuff like that to my home is hurtful,” Vanessa concluded.

Vanessa decided it was time to take action after Jacob had gained 30lbs in the last few months and booked him into the doctors. 

1000lb Best Friends season 2 continues Wednesdays on TLC in the USA. A UK release date is yet to be announced.



This post is originally appeared on Express UK

Avatar

By Express UK

Express.co.uk is the digital arm of the Daily Express and Sunday Express - one of Britain’s most famous and trusted news brands.

Since 1900 the Express has been at the forefront of the news, and a fundamental part of the fabric of British life, crusading for truth and dignity and bringing millions of readers informed coverage of the most important world events in both print and online.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.