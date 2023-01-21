Arsenal v Man Utd Premier League kick-off time, TV channel,

It’s been some time since an Arsenal v Manchester United clash had a direct impact on the Premier League title race but you get the feeling Sunday’s meeting in north London could be a pivotal moment in the 2022/23 campaign.

The Gunners are deservedly top of the table, though Man City will get a chance to cut their lead as they play Wolves in the early game on Sunday afternoon, and though Erik ten Hag’s project is not as far along as Mikel Arteta’s, there can be no denying that Man Utd are on the rise under the Dutch coach.