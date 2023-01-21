BBC sparks ‘sexism’ row over ‘misogynistic’ Jacinda Ardern

The BBC received a flurry of complaints from readers over its coverage of Jacinda Ardern choosing to leave her role as Prime Minister of New Zealand. She became the youngest head of Government in the world when she took on the position in 2017 at the age of 37. Six years later and Ardern is leaving the job behind but the BBC took a very unpopular stance when it came to reporting the news.

The resignation of Jacinda Ardern came as a shock to many around the world as she had a successful run as New Zealand’s Prime Minister.

She stated that she would be taking a step back after “six challenging years in the job”.

Following her announcement, BBC World News chose to go with the headline on Twitter: “Jacinda Ardern resignation: Can women really have it all?”

As expected, readers weren’t pleased with its take on the story and took to social media to complain.

