Best Horror Movies of 2022

To say anymore of the plot would be to rob the uninitiated of the movie’s truly sinister twists and narrative switchbacks. But suffice it to say that writer-director Zach Creggar has made the most original and unpredictable chiller in years, relying as much on his background as a comedy writer and actor as his previously unknown talent to unsettle. There is a warm, deceptively free-wheeling energy to a narrative that, like a good comedy set, takes you on a journey with detours, asides, and thematic repetitions that illuminate something about human nature. However, the nature Barbarian hopes to illuminate is on the nasty, toxic side of life. So instead of laughing, it mostly leaves you holding your breath in pure, dreadful anticipation. – David Crow

Bitch Ass

A brand new masked slasher killer movie is reason enough for celebration. But Bitch Ass touts its titular villain as “the first Black serial killer ever to wear a mask,” even as it pays tribute to Black horror movies of decades past. Citing films like The People Under the Stairs, Tales From the Hood, and Candyman (whose legendary star Tony Todd serves as this movie’s “horror host,” Titus Darq) as touchstones, first time director Bill Posley serves up a Halloween candy bucket worth of B-movie fun.

Bitch Ass is the tale of a group of low-level criminals who break into the wrong home and find themselves at the mercy of a board game obsessed murderer in a mask. Packed both with creative kills (including at least one that left the audience screaming in sympathy) and knowing winks to the audience about the genre, it’s the exact opposite of the often ponderous “elevated horror” subgenre. Pull up a beanbag chair and settle in for a VHS-style throwback on a chilly October night. – Mike Cecchini

The Black Phone

The Black Phone reunites director/writer Scott Derrickson with his Sinister co-screenwriter, C. Robert Cargill, as well as that film’s star, Ethan Hawke, in a sharply focused thriller based on a story by Joe Hill. The film takes place in 1978 in a Denver suburb held in the grip of the Grabber (a twisted Hawke), who has abducted and murdered five young boys in the area. When 13-year-old Finney (Mason Thames in an outstanding film debut) becomes his next kidnapping victim, it’s only a matter of time before he meets the same fate—until a disconnected rotary phone on the wall of the Grabber’s basement begins to ring with calls from his previous victims.

Like Sinister, The Black Phone is a slow burn at first that escalates the tension once Finney is in the hands of Hawke’s genuinely unsettling Grabber. The build-up of period details, the unpredictable narrative, and, most importantly, the development of the endearing relationship between Finney and his 11-year-old sister Gwen (Madeleine McGraw) make this an effective, frequently terrifying, and eventually poignant horror outing. – Don Kaye

Bodies Bodies Bodies

It is debatable whether Halina Reijn’s brutally mean-spirited satire of Gen-Z life is actually a horror movie. This easily could be better described as a very modern variation on the type of whodunit murder mysteries that buttered bread for Agatha Christie (or, these days, Rian Johnson). However, A24 calls it horror, and we have to admit its core characters are pretty terrifying even before the bodies start piling up.