Call of Duty MW2 update patch notes

CoD MW2 & Warzone 2 recieve update for 2023

Updated: Jan 21, 2023 2:51 pm

Infinity Ward starts 2023 off with another small CoD MW2 update. This patch includes several bug fixes and a couple of general crash and battle pass changes for both MW2 and Warzone 2.

Crashing and bugs have been the tip of the iceberg when it comes to player requests but it is always good to see developers make an effort to iron these out. Bugs can quickly be exploited and change the dynamic of the game.

There has already been a small patch this year, with the dev team looking to fix a few UI bugs and glitches.

Call of Duty MW2 patch notes

MW2 received a larger share of patches yesterday, with a focus on game crashes across all platforms. They also looked to improve the user experience with the Battle Pass.

GENERAL

Crashes This update contains several fixes to reduce the number of known crashes. We continue to prioritize increased stability and crash fixes across all platforms.

Battle Pass Improved navigation of Battle Pass including fixes for some Players experiencing freezing. Introduced a new feature to highlight any unspent Battle Pass tokens.



BUG FIXES

Fixed an issue that caused multiple speaker names to persist on screen when four or more players were talking in chat.

Fixed an issue where the Playlist title for Tier 1 Shipment displayed incorrectly.

Fixed an issue where some Players were kicked back to the Main Menu when pressing the View Party button.

Temporarily disabled the ability to mark targets using the Spotter Scope while we investigate an issue.

Fixed an issue that caused a visual error with the Combat Knife in the Armory.

Fixed an issue with directional navigation for progression in Gunsmith.

Fixed an issue that allowed Players to move the text on Attachments in Gunsmith.

Fixed some issues that could cause menus to close out unexpectedly.

Fixed an issue that sometimes caused the Player’s screen to turn black when exiting the Firing Range.

Fixed an issue that caused previewing a desired Bundle in the Store to show incorrect content.

Fixed a visual issue causing rainbow colors when navigating between menus quickly.

Fixed a UI issue that showed all Operators using the same execution.

Fixed an issue that would cause the Player’s screen to turn black while navigating the Store.

Fixed an issue that would cause the Store Bundle purchase cinematic to replay multiple times.

Fixed an issue that would display the “Toronto Ultra” Bundle after a purchase despite purchasing a different Bundle.

Fixed an issue that sometimes caused melee kills not to track.

Fixed an issue with tracking distance of Longshot Challenges when opponents died after being downed.

Call of Duty Warzone 2 patch notes

Warzone 2 saw the majority of its patch focus on bug fixes and changes to DMZ.

BUG FIXES

Fixed an issue that sometimes prevented match wins from counting towards Calling Card Challenges.

Fixed an issue that allowed Players to earn XP when damaged by their own Suppression Mine.

Fixed an issue that allowed Players to maintain the effects of Dead Silence or Battle Rage by purchasing a new Field Upgrade while another was already active.

Fixed an issue that allowed Players to gain XP when using a Stim in the Gas.

Fixed an issue that could cause the game to freeze and disconnect a Player, or cause loss of functionality, after interacting with a Loadout Crate.

DMZ

Addressed a number of issues impacting functionality and flow of equipping, swapping and previewing Insured Slot Weapons.

Fixed an issue where opening a medium or large Backpack’s Weapon slot initially blocks scrolling back down to the main Loadout items.

Fixed an issue that allowed Players to duplicate items.

Fixed an issue causing party members to appear as “Not Ready” while preparing for a match.

Fixed a bug where items from a Player’s Backpack would show up in a Dead Drop.

Fixed an issue where hovering over a locked Contraband gun does not update the Weapon information in the UI preview.

Fixed an issue that allowed Players to persist beyond the intended match end time.

Fixed a bug that allowed two Players to get items from the same Supply Drop at the same time.

With Season 2 fast approaching, developers are looking to stabilize the game. Whether you play or watch, there is still an abundance of changes needed to bring this game to a higher level but in any case, this is a positive step.