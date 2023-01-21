Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Confirms Major Looting Changes in Season

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 players who long for the days of the original Warzone got some more good news this week when Raven Software announced another big change: the old looting system is coming back, to some degree. The Warzone and Warzone 2 developer announced that it plans to make it so that loot players come across via kills or loot containers would be spread out across the floor as opposed to the backpack-style system currently in place.

The latest on the plans for Season 2 of Warzone 2 was shared in another tweet from Raven Software this week as a preview for what’s to come. The developer seemed to suggest that it had plenty of different battle royale changes planned for the next season, and one of those will be a looting rework.

Specifics were limited, but Raven Software confirmed that “Player eliminations and all loot containers will now pop floating loot out onto the floor.” One would imagine additional looting changes are inbound, too, but we’ll have to wait for next week’s blog post to learn more about those.

Battle Royale looting changes, and many more, are coming with Season 02! Player eliminations and all loot containers will now pop floating loot out onto the floor! See more in next week’s studio blog.@InfinityWard — Raven Software (@RavenSoftware) January 20, 2023

The current looting system in Warzone 2 sees players looking through bags dropped by enemies and containers found on the ground to secure the loot they want to keep. That system has its pros and cons, but when you factor in things like loot despawning and how long it might take someone who’s less in favor of that system to find the loot they’re looking for, you’ve got plenty of people who’ve added this to their wishlist of desired Warzone 2 changes.

This follows another big win for advocates of the original Warzone after Raven Software announced that it’d be going back to the 1v1 Gulag setup as opposed to the 2v2 one in which players currently find themselves partaking. Based on that announcement and this newest one, it sure looks like some of the Warzone 2 changes thought to be improvements are being walked back to appease players, though it remains to be seen what will be the full extent of these changes as well as the reasoning behind them.