Catherine Zeta Jones in eye-popping display with Michael Douglas

Catherine Zeta Jones opted for a metallic gold and black dress which featured a plunging neckline and nipped at her waist before falling into a long skirt with a small train.

The mum-of-two wore her signature brunette tresses in loose waves as they cascaded down past her shoulders.

She rocked a smokey eye with a bronze-hued palatte and added a light burgundy lip to finish off her look.

Michael looked dapper in a navy suit with a white shirt and polka dot tie as he joined his wife for photos on the red carpet.

Catherine took to her Instagram stories and shared a photo alongside her beau as she enjoyed the couple’s date night.

This post is originally appeared on Express UK

By Express UK

Express.co.uk is the digital arm of the Daily Express and Sunday Express

Since 1900 the Express has been at the forefront of the news, and a fundamental part of the fabric of British life, crusading for truth and dignity and bringing millions of readers informed coverage of the most important world events in both print and online.

