Christine McGuinness talks about marriage to Paddy

The pair, announced their split last July. They share nine-year-old twins Penelope and Leo, and six-year-old daughter Felicity, who all have autism. The former model revealed that she still lives in the same house as Paddy, 49, because the kids rely on a strict routine.

She told how she masked elements of her own autism, diagnosed last year, during 11 years of marriage to the Top Gear host.

Christine said the realisation she had the condition helped her see she had “faked a lifetime” as she tried to fit in, even before marrying Paddy.

She wanted to be the “perfect wife” and added: “I’d become an expert on playing a role. I was often alone and missed a lot of school before leaving at 14.

“My mum entered me into beauty pageants to help with my confidence and I’d morph into a different character to copy what the other girls were doing, ending up playing somebody who wasn’t me at all. I’d always wanted to be a wife. So once I met Patrick, I fully went into ‘perfect wife’ mode. You know: I will stay in, I will cook and clean and make sure I’m the best wife I can be.

“I was always pretending to be something else, rather than simply being me, and that’s all part of masking.”