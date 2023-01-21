Djokovic feeling ‘really bad’ sparking doubts over Aus Open

Novak Djokovic has opened up on the extent of his hamstring injury as he admitted it was “really bad” during his third-round win over Grigor Dimitrov. The fourth seed needed a medical time out but prevailed 7-6(7) 6-3 6-4 and later confessed that he had almost been forced to pull out of the Australian Open before it started.
This post is originally appeared on Express UK