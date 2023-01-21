Drivers urged to use clever household item to melt frozen





The Met Office has issued yellow weather warnings for snow and ice every day over the last week, with many dealing with the effects on the roads. Most of northern Scotland has been covered with a thick layer of snow, while most of the rest of the UK seeing frost and ice.

As a result, millions of drivers have woken up this week with their windows and windscreen covered in frost, and may be dealing with other car issues. In some occasions, the freezing temperatures could cause handbrakes to be completely frozen. Modern electronic parking brakes can also freeze in the same way that a traditional, manual handbrake can. Graham Conway, managing director at Select Car Leasing, said when temperatures plummet, the freezing of a car’s handbrake can be a major headache for motorists. READ MORE: ‘Quickest and easiest’ ways to defrost car doors in the morning

A traditional, mechanical parking brake is connected to the brake shoe on one of the tires by a thin black cable. Drivers can check the owner’s manual if they aren’t sure where it is located. If ice does appear, they can gently chip away at it with a hammer. Just remember to direct the hammer at the ice only, and don’t hit it too hard as they don’t want to damage or dent the brake components. If people do see any damage, corrosion or rust with the parking brake or cable, they should contact a mechanic to look at the issue. If they are certain there is no damage to the brake components and ice still remains, they can use a hot setting on a hairdryer to directly defrost any remaining ice. This should melt any ice that is preventing the brake from releasing. However, it is important to be cautious whilst using electrical equipment in snowy conditions, and be careful to not put themselves at risk of electrocution.

This post is originally appeared on Express UK



