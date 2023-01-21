Entertaining Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Clip Shows Player Punished

A new Call of Duty: Warzone 2 clip shows that poor sportsmanship sometimes elicits instant karma in the online shooter, with one player receiving swift retribution after gloating over what they thought was a clean kill. Infinity Ward and Raven Software’s free-to-play shooter quickly became popular with many battle royale fans when it launched in late 2022, but recent data shows that Warzone 2’s player count has dropped significantly in the months since the game’s release.

A follow-up to the Call of Duty franchise’s first foray into the battle royale genre, Call of Duty: Warzone 2 introduced the seaside setting of Al Mazrah and numerous new gameplay features to the series. Although some new additions to the game were welcomed by players, such as the survival-based DMZ mode that throws AI-controlled bots into the mix, other gameplay changes have proven to be decidedly less popular with franchise fans. In addition to complaints about the move to a 2v2 format for Gulag fights and the game’s decreased time-to-kill, players have also voiced their displeasure about the numerous bugs in Warzone 2.

In a new video shared on the r/CODWarzone subreddit, one player showed off a humorous example of why it is never a good idea to gloat in Call of Duty: Warzone 2. Parachuting onto the battlefield, Redditor falconpunchpro barely gets their feet on the ground before being shot down from behind by another player. As they lay on the ground bleeding out, the mischievous marksman hops onto a nearby rock and begins squatting up and down, apparently not noticing the self-revive in falconpunchpro’s hand. Springing to their feet after the speedy self-revive, falconpunchpro quickly pulls out one of Warzone 2’s sniper rifles and eliminates their assailant at point-blank range before inadvertently stumbling backward off a cliff to their hilariously untimely demise.

Redditors responding to the clip were amused at the unexpected turn of events on display, with several comments laughing at the twist ending. Complimenting falconpunchpro on their ability to get out of a tight spot in Warzone 2, one commenter stated that the speedy sniper shot was “the quickest quickscope” that they’d ever seen. Several other responses noted that the enemy player may have been trying to illicitly team up in the ostensibly solo shooter, rather than trying to gloat, leading falconpunchpro to respond, “He got what he deserved then.”

Whether a failed try for a team-up or gloating gone wrong, it’s a safe bet that the player on the other end of falconpunchpro’s rifle will think twice before squatting near a kill again. And for other Warzone 2 players, the video is a helpful reminder to show a bit of in-game humility lest they end up the victim of an unexpected quickscope.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is out now for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

