Fatty liver disease symptoms may worsen in the ‘late-evening’

The study showed that in patients with a specific type of liver disease called primary biliary cholangitis (PBC), patients are left with a surplus of lysophosphatidylcholine (LPC) and phosphorylated lipid, or fat circulating in the bloodstream.
The scientists then demonstrated that when injected into the skin, LPC evokes a debilitating itch.
It should be noted that in fatty liver disease, itching does not generate a rash or lesions on the surface of the skin.
Chronic itching, however, can lead to the development of visible irritation, redness or infections of the epidermis.
