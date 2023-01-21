Categories
Health

Fatty liver disease symptoms may worsen in the ‘late-evening’

Fatty liver disease symptoms may worsen in the 'late-evening'


The study showed that in patients with a specific type of liver disease called primary biliary cholangitis (PBC), patients are left with a surplus of lysophosphatidylcholine (LPC) and phosphorylated lipid, or fat circulating in the bloodstream.

The scientists then demonstrated that when injected into the skin, LPC evokes a debilitating itch.

It should be noted that in fatty liver disease, itching does not generate a rash or lesions on the surface of the skin.

Chronic itching, however, can lead to the development of visible irritation, redness or infections of the epidermis.

READ MORE: ‘Tiny red lines’ on the skin could signal fatty liver disease

This post is originally appeared on Express UK

Avatar

By Express UK

Express.co.uk is the digital arm of the Daily Express and Sunday Express - one of Britain’s most famous and trusted news brands.

Since 1900 the Express has been at the forefront of the news, and a fundamental part of the fabric of British life, crusading for truth and dignity and bringing millions of readers informed coverage of the most important world events in both print and online.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.