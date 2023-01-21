Frazer Clarke wins again: Updates, results, highlights | DAZN

The British boxing year kicks off with what has the potential to be a thrilling contest when Chris Eubank Jr and Liam Smith go head-to-head in Manchester.

The tensions between the two men boiled over at Thursday’s press conference with the two exchanging controversial verbal blows, but now the time for talking has stopped and settle their differences in the ring.

It’s a fight which has many fans and experts frequently changing their minds as to who will win, but one thing that hasn’t changed is what will happen for the winner and loser.

Whoever emerges victorious will no doubt be in line for some big fights later this year and possibly a world title shot, while the loser would need to re-build their career once more.

This fight is one that tops what is an exciting card which features Richard Riakporhe and Joseph Parker.

Stay tuned to DAZN for live updates, results and highlights below.