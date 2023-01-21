Gisele Bundchen's feelings for Joaquim Valente revealed:

Love is knocking at Gisele Bundchen‘s door again. The Brazilian supermodel, after her divorce from Tom Brady, may have started a relationship with Joaquim Valente, her jiu-jitsu instructor.

A source close to the 42-year-old supermodel, as reported by media outlet People, confirms that she and Valente share a close bond, although they are not rushing to put any kind of romantic label on their relationship.

“Gisele adores and trusts Joaquim and has spent a lot of time with him, but I don’t think it’s a traditional dating scenario,” the source told People Magazine.

“They have a deep personal relationship, and he is a teacher to her and the kids. Whether it will ever be more than that or not is on the table.”

But People also advances that a second source close to Bundchen notes that the star is not putting a relationship at the forefront of her mind.

“She’s focused on her kids, her health and her work,” a second source added.

“She’s happy and doing great. She had a wonderful Christmas in Brazil. It was the perfect trip. She is excited and hopeful for the new year.

“Last year was difficult, but she is confident that things will keep getting better from here. She has no regrets. She wishes Tom well, but is confident that the divorce was the right choice.”

Bundchen and Valente were spotted together just before her ex-husband Brady’s devastating NFL loss on Sunday night, eliminating him and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from the playoffs. The exit also came two months after Bundchen was first spotted vacationing with Valente and her two children, son Benjamin Rein, 12, and daughter Vivian Lake, 9, in Costa Rica.