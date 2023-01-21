Growing dissent from car manufacturers could derail EV plans

“Because if carbon dioxide and local air pollution are the enemies, the most sensible course of action is to look to the companies that have had the greatest success in reducing their fleet CO2 emissions over the years, and let these practical demonstrations lead policy planning.

“We consistently see manufacturers such as Renault and Peugeot perform well here thanks partly to the EVs they sell, but also because of the small, light petrol cars they produce so many of, and which are far less polluting than large, heavy cars with big engines.

“Toyota, meanwhile, has an established focus on petrol-electric hybrid cars that has long allowed it to lead the field in reducing the amount of carbon dioxide its cars emit, while also doing its part for local air pollution.”

The expert stressed that by combining these approaches – focussing on vehicle weight as well as hybridisation and electric power, and allowing the sale of new hybrid cars beyond 2035 – ministers would be able to bring emissions down meaningfully, while also keeping new cars affordable and in good supply.

