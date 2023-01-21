Happy Valley fans are keen to know more about Sarah Lancashire

Sarah Lancashire is captivating audiences as she reprises her role as no-nonsense, straight-talking police officer Catherine Cawood in Happy Valley . The role has won her critical acclaim and accolades including a BAFTA in 2017. The actress is playing the role for the last time in the third and final season of the show and viewers are curious to know more about her.

How old is Sarah Lancashire?

Lancashire was born in Oldham on 10 October 1964 and is 58.

After graduating from the prestigious Guildhall School of Music and Drama in 1986, she launched her acting career.

She started off in local theatre while simultaneously teaching drama at Salford University.

Some of her early TV roles include Dramarama, Bradley, Watching, About Face and Murder Most Horrid.

