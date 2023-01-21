Happy Valley fans are keen to know more about Sarah Lancashire

Sarah Lancashire is captivating audiences as she reprises her role as no-nonsense, straight-talking police officer Catherine Cawood in Happy Valley. The role has won her critical acclaim and accolades including a BAFTA in 2017. The actress is playing the role for the last time in the third and final season of the show and viewers are curious to know more about her.
How old is Sarah Lancashire?
Lancashire was born in Oldham on 10 October 1964 and is 58.
After graduating from the prestigious Guildhall School of Music and Drama in 1986, she launched her acting career.
She started off in local theatre while simultaneously teaching drama at Salford University.
Some of her early TV roles include Dramarama, Bradley, Watching, About Face and Murder Most Horrid.
READ MORE: Happy Valley character most likely to be killed off next exposed
She starred in Clocking Off, Seeing Red, Chargers and The Glass as well as TV movies My Fragile Heart, Gentlemen’s Relish and The Cry.
By the 2000s, Lancashire was starring in the likes of Rose and Maloney, Oliver Twist and All the Small Things with parts in Doctor Who, Wuthering Heights and Skins.
Lancashire also appeared in the BBC period drama Lark Rise to Candleford in which she served as the narrator and The Paradise.
Her appearance as Caroline in Last Tango in Halifax brought her back to prominence with creator Sally Wainwright asking the actress to take on the lead in Happy Valley.
“She gets every little detail and she has that fantastic charisma and personality.
“So again, right from the first series, I had her in my head which really helped when I was creating the character. To be able to see her and have some pretty clear idea of how she would deliver the lines.”
Wainwright went on to say about Lancashire’s performance: “I think it’s Sarah Lancashire’s performance. I think that she is an extraordinarily empathetic performer.”
Adding: “I think she conveys the real subtleties of the tiny, tiny moment-by-moment thoughts in everything she does. The audience really engage with her.”
Happy Valley season 3 airs on BBC One on Sundays at 9pm
This post is originally appeared on Express UK