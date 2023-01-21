Harry tipped for multi-million pound Coronation payday on US TV





Prince Harry has been tipped to accept a lucrative multi-million pound deal to host coverage of King Charles Coronation should he decide not to attend the event, the Sunday Express understands. Major US TV networks are reportedly trying to lure Prince Harry with mega-bucks deals to host their coverage with it being suggested the Duke of Sussex could turn down an invite to attend the crowning of King Charles III in favour of appearing in front of the camera and commentating on it.

If the Harry takes the TV role it is tipped to be a guaranteed “ratings blockbuster” and “one of the biggest royal coups of all time”. It is understood King Charles, 74, has been keen for Harry to be on the guest list for the big day, but it is still not clear whether this will be possible.

According to highly placed studio sources within the US TV industry, some massive multi-million dollar offers could be on the table for Harry to join a broadcast team. As Britain emerges from a winter of strikes and energy price hikes the three days of events planned for the crowning of King Charles from Saturday May 6 to Monday May 8 are supposed to a be a spectacle to lift the nation’s spirits. But it’s not known how Buckingham Palace would react if the King’s youngest son decided to put himself on TV screens instead of taking part in the historic event in person. Networks CBS and NBC are thought to be leading the pack chasing the Californian-based royal to join their reporting teams. CBS famously aired Harry and Meghan’s Oprah interview in which the couple made comments that seemed to allude to racism in the Royal Family. READ MORE: Rapist PC Carrick is just tip of the iceberg as police whistleblower says ‘this is huge’

NBC gave Harry an interview two weeks ago to help publicise his memoir Spare with a headline-grabbing edition of its flagship show 60 minutes. An insider told the Sunday Express: “Network bosses are hoping he doesn’t go – and are ready to pay a hefty, seven-figure sum to land one of the biggest royal coups of all time. “One very senior executive told me it would be worth $5million (£4million) for the bragging rights alone. “Watching a new King being crowned while his son is on the couch talking viewers through it would be ratings dynamite – even if Harry steers completely clear of controversy and the rift that exists between them.” Our source added: “There is now a massive appetite in America for Britain’s Royal Family, with enormous audiences for recent coverage of the deaths and funerals of Prince Philip and the Queen, as well as her Platinum Jubilee celebrations. “Whichever network manages to land Harry will be guaranteed a ratings blockbuster, with an advance advertising blitz that will draw millions more viewers who might otherwise have tuned-in elsewhere.”

Palace insiders have reportedly suggested the Duke and Duchess of Sussex “will absolutely” be invited to his father’s Coronation, despite the bombshells in his bestselling book. So far Buckingham Palace has adopted a “never complain, never explain” and not commented on Prince Harry’s revelations in his Netflix documentary and from his tell-all memoir Spare. Three days of events being planned for the coronation of the King and Queen Consort from Saturday May 6 to Monday May 8 will be on a par with the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee weekend last June. A Buckingham Palace source said: “His Majesty understands people are going through some very tough times and wants to do what he can to lift the nation. “He knows people are struggling and wants them to get involved and to celebrate in their own way.” DON’T MISS: Britain facing DOUBLE snow blitz as weather maps show subzero freeze to rage on for weeks

Charles and Camilla will be crowned King and Queen Consort during a service at Westminster Abbey on the Saturday morning, followed by a procession to Buckingham Palace where they will appear on the balcony with family members. A centrepiece of the celebrations will be a concert featuring global stars at Windsor Castle on the Sunday, with thousands of members of the public and charity volunteers in attendance. The same day, thousands of Coronation Big Lunches will be held by communities and neighbours across the country. In tribute to the King’s public service, The Big Help Out day on the bank holiday Monday will encourage people to try volunteering to support their communities. CBS and NBC did not return calls from the Daily Express. Archewell, Harry and Meghan’s independent media production company, did not respond to an email request from the Daily Express for comment.

