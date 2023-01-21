Categories
Technology

How Machine Learning is Revolutionizing Industries?

How Machine Learning is Revolutionizing Industries?


Photo by Ronan Furuta on Unsplash

Healthcare

Healthcare is a very huge industry. This consists of hospitals, pharma, etc. Let it be government hospitals or private hospitals, each of them has its database of patients. This data consists of their age, symptoms, diagnosis, medication, etc. Doctors use machine learning with this data. The data might be unstructured but there are specific features that help them. Machine learning models are created using this patient’s past data. As each patient is unique, symptoms can also be unique. Doctors use this machine learning to diagnose but not 100% but also have their assumptions.

Finance

Machine learning is used by banks in different ways. Firstly they use to analyze individual account holders’ financial data and provide them with some eye-catching loans etc. This lets them earn money.

  • Banks also use machine learning to find patterns in previous financial transactions, this lets them identify fraudulent transactions and prevent any sort of financial losses.
  • Banks enable account holders to invest in stocks. Not all of them know how to invest in the stock market, banks use past stock data and provide insights on which stock to purchase.

Transportation

Machine learning is used in different aspects of transportation:

  • Things might be absurd if I call out transportation, but my main aim is an industry like cabs. You, people, might have heard of Uber. Uber is a technology company that provides ride-hailing or cabs. Uber completely relies on machine learning. Uber uses various data to interpret the congestion on roads or demand or weather in a city. This helps uber to predict the price of a ride. Uber completely revolutionized transportation and machine learning is behind it.
  • Used for traffic optimization. All the traffic lights are computer operated with some people supervising them. This data is used by machine learning to find patterns in how the traffic occurs and when the traffic occurs.
  • The main key component is Autonomous vehicles. This doesn’t come under transportation but vehicles do come in. Machine learning is the core part of autonomous vehicles like tesla, reverse park assists in Audi, Ford, etc.

Source link

Avatar

By Google News

Google News is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.