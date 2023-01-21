How Machine Learning is Revolutionizing Industries?

Photo by Ronan Furuta on Unsplash

Over the past decade, industries have evolved a lot. They started using more automated systems and robots. Industries started incorporating Machine learning into their techniques.

In recent years, machine learning is being used in industries from healthcare to transportation. These industries have a huge amount of unstructured data. To deduce an explanation or pattern, those industries need to hire Machine Learning engineers, Data scientists, etc.

Now let’s see which industries use machine learning and what type of data they have:

Healthcare

Healthcare is a very huge industry. This consists of hospitals, pharma, etc. Let it be government hospitals or private hospitals, each of them has its database of patients. This data consists of their age, symptoms, diagnosis, medication, etc. Doctors use machine learning with this data. The data might be unstructured but there are specific features that help them. Machine learning models are created using this patient’s past data. As each patient is unique, symptoms can also be unique. Doctors use this machine learning to diagnose but not 100% but also have their assumptions.

For example, doctors use machine learning to find abnormalities in CT scans or MRI scans, this helps doctors to make an accurate diagnosis. Machine learning can also be used to predict the likelihood of a patient developing a specific condition based on the patient’s previous data. As machine learning models work on accuracy, doctors or hospitals don’t always rely on those models, but also scientific provings. Machine learning models are used to just predict the outcomes, just like a second opinion for a patient. Machine learning is also used for treatment planning. For example, there is a patient with a certain condition and machine learning will help to find other patients with the same symptoms, then the doctor can prescribe the same treatment to other patients.

This way machine learning is revolutionizing the healthcare industry.

Finance

Machine learning is used by banks in different ways. Firstly they use to analyze individual account holders’ financial data and provide them with some eye-catching loans etc. This lets them earn money.

Banks also use machine learning to find patterns in previous financial transactions, this lets them identify fraudulent transactions and prevent any sort of financial losses.

Banks enable account holders to invest in stocks. Not all of them know how to invest in the stock market, banks use past stock data and provide insights on which stock to purchase.

Banks use machine learning but they don’t tend to show how they use it.

Transportation

Machine learning is used in different aspects of transportation:

Things might be absurd if I call out transportation, but my main aim is an industry like cabs. You, people, might have heard of Uber. Uber is a technology company that provides ride-hailing or cabs. Uber completely relies on machine learning. Uber uses various data to interpret the congestion on roads or demand or weather in a city. This helps uber to predict the price of a ride. Uber completely revolutionized transportation and machine learning is behind it.

Used for traffic optimization. All the traffic lights are computer operated with some people supervising them. This data is used by machine learning to find patterns in how the traffic occurs and when the traffic occurs.

The main key component is Autonomous vehicles. This doesn’t come under transportation but vehicles do come in. Machine learning is the core part of autonomous vehicles like tesla, reverse park assists in Audi, Ford, etc.

There are many more industries where machine learning is revolutionizing. That it for now. If you enjoy this content, giving it some claps👏 will give me a little extra motivation.

