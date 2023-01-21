Le Weekend: Madonna At The French Museum, Ben Franklin 2.0,

January 21-22



OUR WEEKLY NEWS QUIZ

What do you remember from the news this week? 1. What is Germany being pressed to deliver to Ukraine? 2. What did Jacinda Ardern cite as the main reason for her decision to step down as New Zealand prime minister? 3. Which country reported a decline in its population for the first time since 1961? 4. Italy’s most-wanted Mafia boss Matteo Messina Denaro was captured in Palermo after how many years on the run? 10 / 20 / 30 / 40 [Answers at the bottom of this newsletter]



#⃣ TRENDING

Indonesia warns people about the dangers of consuming liquid nitrogen after 25 children were seriously injured when they ate a famous street snack known as “Dragon’s breath.” The latter initiated a dangerous new viral video trend generating millions of views on social media. Two of the children were hospitalized, and all experienced severe burns to their skin, stomach pains and food poisoning. Though not illegal to use, liquid nitrogen has hazardous health effects when consumed.



BRIGHT IDEA

There are inventions that don’t seem like they’d ever need to be improved: Take Benjamin Franklin’s lightning rod, for instance, protecting buildings from destructive thunderbolts since 1752. Simple, efficient. But now, an experiment by an international team of researchers on a Swiss mountaintop has shown that a laser beam can be used to guide lightning on its way down. According to the researchers’ report, published in the journal Nature Photonics, powerful lasers could be deployed to attract thunderbolts from higher up, and help protect sensitive sites such as airports and launchpads.



SMILE OF THE WEEK

The video of a so-called “mud wizard” went viral on social media. In Lützerath, Germany, climate activists are protesting against the eviction of the city for the construction of a lignite coal mine, resulting in sometimes violent confrontations with the police — Greta Thunberg got arrested there this week. But a cloaked protester also shot to internet fame for his face-off with the German riot police, after they got stuck in mud.



LOOKING AHEAD

• New Zealand’s ruling Labour Party will vote to pick a new leader on Sunday following the sudden resignation of Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. The elected party leader will serve as prime minister until the next general election, scheduled in October. • Swedish Defense Minister Pal Jonson is expected to travel to Ankara to meet his Turkish counterpart Hulusi Akar, as part of efforts from Sweden and its neighbor Finland to get Turkey to ratify their bid to join NATO. • The Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists said it would announce its decision on whether to update the “Doomsday Clock”, described as a “metaphor for how close humanity is to self-annihilation,” on Jan. 24. For the past three years, the hands of the clock have remained at 100 seconds to midnight.

News quiz answers:

1. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is facing mounting pressure to send Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine as talks between more than 50 countries opened Friday at the country’s Ramstein air base to coordinate efforts to increase weapon supplies.

2. New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern surprised the world by announcing her resignation after six years in power, citing burnout as one of the reasons for her decision. “I no longer have enough in the tank,” Ardern said during a press conference.

3. China’s population in 2022 (1.4118 billion) fell by 850,000 from the previous year — the first decline in population since 1961. The country’s falling birth rate has ushered China in an “era of negative population growth” that’s unlikely to end soon, despite a series of policies designed to slow the trend.

4. Matteo Messina Denaro was arrested in Palermo, Sicily, at a private clinic where he was undergoing chemotherapy under an alias, after spending 30 years on the run. Messina Denaro was considered the top boss after the arrests of bosses Totò Riina (1993) and Bernardo Provenzano (2006), with all three chiefs of Cosa Nostra responsible for the killing in the 1990s of prosecutors, police and innocent civilians.

*Photo: TRUMPF