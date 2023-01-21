Categories Celebrities Let’s See If You Think These “Nepo Babies” Deserved The Acting Post author By Jess Goodwin Post date January 21, 2023 No Comments on Let’s See If You Think These “Nepo Babies” Deserved The Acting Do You Think These “Nepo Babies” Have Given Award-Winning Performances? However you feel about “nepotism babies,” you can’t deny that plenty of them are talented in their own right. In fact, many of them who have acted in film and TV have gone on to win awards for their performances. So let’s see what you think about these 13 nepo babies who have won acting awards over the years: This post is originally appeared on Buzzfeed Tags acting, babies, deserved, let’s, Nepo ← Paul McCartney Revolted Against The Beatles After They Ditched → Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Confirms Major Looting Changes in Season Leave a Reply Cancel replyYou must be logged in to post a comment. This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.