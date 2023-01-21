Lisa Snowdon discusses her health as she warns off ‘wellness

Lisa Snowdon, 50, is a self-proclaimed advocate for self-love, self-care, fashion and female empowerment, who helps thousands of fans through her platform. The Celebrity MasterChef 2022 winner has now spoken to Express.co.uk about how new year’s resolutions push people to pursue “unachievable” goals through “wellness fads”.

Lisa explained: “I want to speak out about wellness fads because, in most cases, they are adopted as part of a January ‘new year, new me’ resolution.

“Most people set these extreme resolutions, which have good intentions, but are more often than not unachievable and therefore nobody can stick to them.”

In a bid to help people understand the inefficacy of some wellness fads, Lisa has partnered with gut health supplement Symprove to design three spoof health fads – The Bowel Counsellor, The Anal Crystal and ‘Bougie Poo-fumée’ candles.

The fake methods aim to highlight just how ludicrous some “wellness fads” can be and why it is important to look after your gut and keep a healthy balanced lifestyle.