Liverpool and Man Utd ‘watching closely’ as Bellingham gets big

The 19-year-old has been a revelation since moving to Germany in a £25m deal from Birmingham in January 2020 and is the current club captain after being handed the role by head coach Edin Terzic.

Bellingham also played a key role in England’s run to the World Cup quarter-finals before their exit at the hands of France and his performances have only convinced the likes of Jurgen Klopp and Guardiola that he is worthy splashing the cash on.

Real Madrid, United and Chelsea cannot be discounted in the race for Bellingham, particularly given the financial commitment that would be required to land Bellingham. The west London club have already invested nearly £500m in transfer fees since Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital’s takeover in May last year.

But it is expected to be a straight fight between Liverpool and City when the season ends, with Bellingham expected to earn at least £300,000-a-week to put him amongst the Premier League’s highest earners – indicating why Dortmund are powerless to prevent him leaving.