Liverpool v Chelsea prediction and team news | Who will win

The Reds have gone from chasing a quadruple to languishing in ninth in the Premier League table in less than a year and their season hit a new low when crashing to a 3-0 defeat at Brighton last weekend.

Liverpool and Chelsea face off in a battle to revitalise their dire campaigns.

Chelsea pulled the trigger on Thomas Tuchel early in the campaign but their form has continued to dip under Graham Potter and they are a place lower than their hosts in 10th at the halfway point.

The Blues are unbeaten in their last two trips to Anfield but head to Merseyside with a lengthy injury list and loanee Joao…