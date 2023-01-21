Categories
Man Utd transfer news LIVE Harry Kane fee set, Bellingham

Manchester United are one of Jude Bellingham’s many admirers, following his exploits at the World Cup with England.

However, Liverpool and Real Madrid are thought to be the frontrunners for the 19-year-old’s signature and Ten Hag’s side may have to look elsewhere.

The Dutchman could line up a reunion with former Ajax midfielder Ryan Gravenberch, who has yet to make a Bundesliga start since moving to Bayern Munich.

United could test Bayern’s resolve, while Gravenberch has previously hinted he would be interested in a move to Old Trafford. You can read more HERE.

