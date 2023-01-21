Men’s Tennis Posts Pair of Wins at Home – Naval Academy Athletics

Next Match: St. Francis Brooklyn 1/28/2023 | 10:00 a.m. Jan. 28 (Sat) / 10:00 a.m. St. Francis Brooklyn

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Six members of the Navy (2-2) men’s tennis team won a pair of matches Saturday as it defeated Saint Francis U. (0-1) and St. Bonaventure (1-1) at the Tose Family Tennis Center in Annapolis. The Mids defeated the Red Flash by the score of 7-0 and the Bonnies by the count of 5-2.

Navy vs. Saint Francis U.

The Mids swept the three doubles matches to take a 1-0 lead. J.J. Etterbeek (Fr., Bloomfield Hills, Mich.) and Nicholas Nguyen (Jr., McLean, Va.) won a 6-2 decision at the No. 2 flight in the first match to finish, then Luke Garner (So., Arnold, Md.) and Sasha Panyan (Jr., Lutherville, Md.) combined for a 6-3 win at No. 1 doubles to secure the point.

Nathan Nguyen (Fr., McLean, Va.) made the score 2-0 when he won a 6-1, 6-1 match at No. 5 singles. Garner won a 6-1, 6-2 decision at No. 2 singles to increase the score to 3-0. Etterbeek secured the match victory as he posted a 6-1, 6-2 win at the No. 2 flight.

Navy vs. St. Bonaventure

The Mids had to rally after the Bonnies won two of the three doubles matches to earn the lone point.

Aniketh Ayinala (Fr., Charlotte, N.C.) evened the match at 1-1 when he won a 6-2, 6-0 match at No. 3 singles. Gavin Segraves (Sr., Charlottesville, Va.) followed with a 6-1, 6-0 won at the No. 1 flight to give Navy a 2-1 lead. Herrick Legaspi (Fr., Sacramento, Calif.) recorded a 6-4, 6-1 victory at No. 2 singles to make the score 3-1. Matthew McNair (Fr., Annapolis, Md.) clinched the match with a 6-1, 6-4 win at No. 5 singles.

Navy will be back on the courts Jan. 28 when it plays host to St. Francis Brooklyn and Georgetown.

Navy 7, Saint Francis 0

Doubles — Navy wins the doubles point (2-1-3)

1. Garner, Luke / Panyan, Sasha (N) def. FUSTE, Marc / VARELLA, Fabio, 6-3

2. Etterbeek, J.J. / Nguyen, Nicholas (N) def. KUSH, Adam / TROYAN, Gregory, 6-2

3. Ballesteros, Andres / Nguyen, Nathan (N) def. PALKO, Zachary / TEIXEIRA, Andrew, 6-4

Singles (5-2-3-4-6-1)

1. Panyan, Sasha (N) def. VARELLA, Fabio, 6-3, 2-6, 1-0 (10-3)

2. Garner, Luke (N) def. FUSTE, Marc, 6-1, 6-2

3. Etterbeek, J.J. (N) def. KUSH, Adam, 6-1, 6-2

4. Nguyen, Nicholas (N) def. GARCIA, Jordi, 6-3, 6-2

5. Nguyen, Nathan (N) def. BANTI, Christian, 6-1, 6-1

6. Ballesteros, Andres (N) def. REESE, Patrick, 3-6, 7-5, 1-0 (10-6)

Navy 5, St. Bonaventure 2

Doubles — St. Bonaventure wins the doubles point (1-2-3)

1. Rasmus Egehus / Archie Graham (SB) def. Ayinala, Aniketh / Segraves, Gavin, 6-2

2. Legaspi, Herrick / Pumpelly, Christian (N) def. Hugo Cochlin / Norka Sanchez, 6-3

3. Luke Riemann / Connor Turner (SB) def. Liu, Eric / McNair, Matthew, 7-5

Singles (3-1-2-5-6-4)

1. Segraves, Gavin (N) def. Rasmus Egehus, 6-1, 6-0

2. Legaspi, Herrick (N) def. Archie Graham, 6-4, 6-1

3. Ayinala, Aniketh (N) def. Hugo Cochlin, 6-2, 6-0

4. Pumpelly, Christian (N) def. Connor Turner, 7-6 (7-4), 7-6 (7-4)

5. McNair, Matthew (N) def. Norka Sanchez, 6-1, 6-4

6. Luke Young (SB) def. Liu, Eric, 6-4, 6-0

