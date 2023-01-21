Nevada Women’s Tennis wraps opening match of the season with

[NEVADA ATHLETICS RELEASE]

Nevada women’s tennis wrapped up its first match of the season Friday, rolling to a 7-0 sweep over Point Loma, and 1-0 on the year.

The Pack earned the doubles point early on with three wins, led by a 6-1 victory for partners Mariana Campino and the newest addition to the squad, Amaheé Charrier. Audrey Moutama and Anastasia Luneva also took a 6-1 win over Angelique Friedrich and Rachel Whittington while Mathilde Sarcelet and Wiem Boubaker won 6-3, over Faith Pearson and Joelle Lanz.

The success carried on into singles play with dominant wins from Campino, Moutama, and Sarcelet. Campino picked up a 6-1, 6-3 win over Audelo to earn the first singles point, with Moutama took Letzring, 6-1, 6-0, followed by Sarcelet’s 6-1, 6-2 victory over Jackson.

Boubaker took the first match over Sepulveda quickly, 6-3, and fought hard to earn the point in the second set with her 7-5 win. Charrier also put up a fight, battling with PLNU’s Lanz, taking the win in the first set 7-5, and ultimately earning the second set 7-6. Luneva took the victory over Friedrich, 6-2, 6-3, to finish out the day.

The Pack returns to action, Saturday, January 21 against UCSD.