New Dartmoor deal on wild camping sparks concern

John Howell, Chair of Dartmoor Commons Owners’ Association, said: “We recognise the importance of people being able to enjoy the natural beauty of Dartmoor, including through wild camping, and the benefits that this can bring.”

Under the new agreement, campers must agree to have minimal impact on the environment and leave no trace.

Guy Shrubsole, from the Right to Roam campaign, said a planned protest against the ruling would still go ahead.

He added: “The public have just had their right to wild camp summarily snatched from them by a wealthy landowner.