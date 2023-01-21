No. 10 Florida State Earns 6-1 Win Over FAU

TALLAHASSEE – The 10th-ranked Florida State men’s tennis team earned a 6-1 victory over FAU on Saturday afternoon at the Scott Speicher Memorial Tennis Center.

“I was pleased with how we came out in singles and took control in a bunch of sets,” head coach Dwayne Hultquist said. “We won five first sets and continued that momentum. We only dropped one set in singles and won 12 of 13. I think FAU has a good team; they got a couple of good wins last weekend so this was another good win for us as we prepare for ITA Kickoff Weekend at Baylor next weekend. That’s really going to ramp up our season, and next week we’ll have the challenge of playing on back-to-back days.”

Florida State improved to 4-0 this season after sweeping the Owls in singles. Junior Antoine Cornut-Chauvinc, the 12th-ranked singles player in the nation, gave FSU its first win with a 6-2, 6-4 decision over 112th-ranked Kevin Huempfner at No. 1. All four of Cornut-Chauvinc’s singles wins this season have come against ranked opponents. Sophomore Jamie Connel, ranked 53rd nationally, gave Florida State the lead with a 6-4, 6-2 win at No. 5, and junior Loris Pourroy quickly brought the Seminoles to the brink of victory with a 6-3, 6-4 win at No. 2.

Junior Andreja Petrovic clinched the team win with a 6-4, 6-2 win at No. 3. Sophomore Youcef Rihane, the 24th-ranked individual in the country, finished off his 7-5, 6-2 win at No. 4 to extend FSU’s lead to 5-1. The final point came down to No. 6, where senior Barnaby Smith was completing a come-from-behind, three-set victory by a score of 1-6, 6-3, 7-6 (5) for the final margin.

FAU earned its only point by winning at No. 1 and No. 2 doubles.

“We came back really strong after losing doubles,” Hultquist said. “FAU really dominated our region in doubles during the fall. They won the region and had another doubles team make the semifinals. They play really strong doubles, and they got the doubles point.”

Florida State hits the road next weekend for the ITA Kickoff Weekend in Waco, Texas. The Seminoles are set to face off against San Diego on Friday at 3 p.m. ET and then will play either Arizona State or the host Baylor Bears on Saturday.

#10 Florida State 6, FAU 1

Singles Competition

#12 Antoine Cornut-Chauvinc (FSU) def. #112 Kevin Huempfner (FAU) 6-2, 6-4 Loris Pourroy (FSU) def. Alberto Colas (FAU) 6-3, 6-4 Andreja Petrovic (FSU) def. Filip Krolo (FAU) 6-4, 6-2 #24 Youcef Rihane (FSU) def. Joao Graca (FAU) 7-5, 6-2 #53 Jamie Connel (FSU) def. Alvaro Fernandez Horta (FAU) 6-4, 6-2 Barnaby Smith (FSU) def. Hunter Robbins (FAU) 1-6, 6-3, 7-6 (5)

Doubles Competition

#51 Kevin Huempfner/Hunter Robbins (FAU) def. Antoine Cornut-Chauvinc/Barnaby Smith (FSU) 6-4 Filip Krolo/Alberto Colas (FAU) def. Maks Silagy/Joshua Dous-Karpenschif (FSU) 7-5 Loris Pourroy/Alex Bulte (FSU) vs. Joao Garca/Alvaro Fernandez Horta (FAU) 5-5 (unfinished)

For more information on the Florida State men’s tennis program, check Seminoles.com and follow us on social media at FSUMTennis (IG) and @FSU_MTennis (TW).