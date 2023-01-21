Olamide Ayeni-Babajide… Saving the environment with recycled

Have you ever recycled or reused your organic and inorganic waste? If you haven’t, now is the time to get on board. Waste management is one of the biggest environmental challenges in the world. Shocking right? Apart from its negative environmental impact, poorly managed waste leaves us susceptible to serious health repercussions, by increasing respiratory problems and affecting economic development.

Organisations and environmental enthusiasts in Nigeria continue to educate and drive awareness on the importance of recycling waste to prevent natural disasters and improve the environment. Olamide Ayeni-Babajide, Founder, Pearl Recycling, recently launched a one-week waste reuse and sustainable exhibition, tagged Hopcyku, at the National Museum, Onikan, to shed light on the importance of waste recycling in Nigeria.

Olamide, a participant at the ongoing Y’ellopreneur initiative, organised the exhibition to showcase sustainable products made from everyday waste and educate Nigerians against single-use products.

Giving her remarks at the opening ceremony of the exhibition, Olamide highlighted how her journey into the world of recycling began, after purchasing an expensive decor in Dubai made from waste. She stressed on the need to sensitise against waste menace in Nigeria, and gave credit to organisations like the Tony Elumelu Foundation, MTN Foundation and the office of the United States Consulate General who continue to support the sustainability movement.

Also present at the opening ceremony event were Joseph Kruzich, spokesperson for the US Consulate General, Tokunbo Tonade, Chief Executive Officer, Concept Technologies, Omotayo Adeboye, Curator, National Museum Lagos, Joseph Akpata, Manager, National Priority portfolio, MTN Foundation and other key stakeholders and business leaders in the environment and waste recycle space.

Guests and media partners present were treated to an insightful tour and discussion of the recycled products on display.