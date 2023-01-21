Paula Badosa on Netflix: In my head I was like, ‘F—, Paula,

Paula Badosa provided a detailed insight into what was going through her mind when she failed to serve out for the first set of her 2022 Australian Open first-round match against Ajla Tomljanovic. In the second episode of Netflix’s tennis documentary Break Point, Badosa and Tomljanovic gave an absolutely great insight into how it looks when a tennis player starts experiencing doubts in matches.

“She is fighting for every ball. In my head I was like, ‘Oh my God, f—, Paula, you’re going to lose,” Badosa revealed on the second episode of Break Point. But in the 10th game – when Tomljanovic was serving for 5-5 – Badosa saved three game points and realized her fourth set point to win the first set.

Tomljanovic never recovered from losing the 10th game of the first set as Badosa in the end claimed a 6-4 6-0 win. After losing the first set in a devastating way, Tomljanovic recalled what was going through her head: “I start thinking, like, ‘Am I capable of doing this?’ That’s where everything started kinda going downhill.

My thoughts just kind of start spiraling. All the negativity coming at me all at once. That little voice in your head doesn’t stop. I blink and it’s five-love. Everything stopped being fun.”

Badosa, Tomljanovic both pulled out of this year’s Australian Open

A year after meeting at the Australian Open, both Badosa and Tomljanovic were forced to withdraw from the opening Grand Slam of the season.

Through her social media, Badosa announced she was withdrawing from the Australian Open due to an abductor injury. “Hi everyone, bad news. During the quarterfinal match in Adelaide, I hurt myself and after receiving the results I will have to be out a few weeks.

Sad to miss Australian Open this year, really going to miss it. I will do everything I can to return as soon as possible,” Badosa said in a message posted on her social media. On the other side, Tomljanovic joined Badosa on the withdrawal list due to a knee injury.