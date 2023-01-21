Person snowshoeing in Yellowstone National Park helped out after

BOZEMAN, Mont. – Search and rescue crews helped a person snowshoeing who was experiencing chest pain and shortness of breath out of Yellowstone National Park.

The West Yellowstone Police Department dispatch center received a call Friday for the individual who was snowshoeing on the Riverside Trail inside Yellowstone National Park, one mile east of the Town of West Yellowstone.

Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue says its team from the West Yellowstone Section, Yellowstone National Park personnel and Hebgen Basin Rural Fire District responded to the scene by snowmobile and specialized rescue sled.

The snowshoer was assessed before being taken back to town to an awaiting ambulance and taken to the Bozeman Health Big Sky Medical Center.

“Sheriff Dan Springer would like to commend the snowshoeing individuals for immediately recognizing the need for medical care. Traveling with others and a reliable means of communication allowed for an immediate response for assistance,” Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue said.