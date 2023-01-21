Starfield release date: Good news and bad news for Bethesda fans

If you’ve been waiting patiently for a Starfield release date, then Bethesda has some good news for you. After years of waiting to play the mammoth space-based role-playing game, Bethesda has confirmed that a release date announcement is coming “very soon”. That’s according to a Latin American Bethesda rep on Instagram , who told fans to watch out for a special event dedicated exclusively to the game.

The bad news, of course, is that Starfield won’t be present during Microsoft’s imminent showcase event later this month.

The Microsoft and Bethesda Developer Direct takes place on January 25. According to Microsoft, it will “focus on big features, extended gameplay showcases, and the latest info for Xbox games launching in the next few months”.

This includes new content and features for The Elder Scrolls Online, Forza Motorsport, Minecraft Legends, and Redfall.

Specifically, Elder Scrolls Online studio director Matt Firor will unveil 2023’s major Chapter update, which includes new regions to explore.

Forza Motorsport developer Turn 10 will finally show off some extended gameplay for the upcoming racing sim, as well as new features.

Elsewhere, Mojang will give fans a new look a look Minecraft Legends, including the player-vs-player element of the game.