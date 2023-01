Linda Fruhvirtova beat Marketa Vondrousova 7-5, 2-6, 6-3 to reach the last 16 of the Australian Open at Melbourne Park on Saturday night.

Fruhvirtova, ranked No 82, will play Croat Donna Vekic next.

Linda Fruhvirtova won against Australian wildcard Jaimee Fourlis (6-0, 6-4) and Australian wildcard Kimberly Birrell (6-3, 6-2) ahead of her victory.

In the previous rounds, Vondrousova, ranked No 86, edged out American Alison Riske-Amritraj (5-7, 6-1, 6-4) and defeated Tunisian Ons Jabeur, the second seed (6-1, 5-7, 6-1).

Melbourne (Grand Slam), other third-round results (Melbourne Park, hard, USD 24.297.942, most recent results first):