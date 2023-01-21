The hairstyle to ‘stay away from’ or risk looking older

Without having had some anti-ageing treatments first, the slicked back ponytail might run the risk of exposing sagging or wrinkled skin.

Steering clear of the slicked back pony, Inanch recommended another hairstyle that doesn’t require any additional skin treatments.

The expert advised asking a stylist to cut some layers into your hair, in accordance with your face shape.

She stated: “Making younger people look young is not a problem. But making older people look young, you have to go with their face shape.