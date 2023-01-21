The oil to apply to the legs after bathing to improve ‘varicose

Generally, blood clots form when a vessel is damaged or weakened. Varicose veins, which sometimes sit beneath the skin, are precursors for clotting events because the walls of the arteries no longer provide adequate support to the vessels. This can cause a vein to break open and nearby blood to thicken. Fortunately, the topical application of castor oil after bathing could prevent such events by boosting circulation.
Unfortunately, there is limited scientific research on the effectiveness of essential oils for varicose veins.
Some oils have been found effective in increasing blood circulation and reducing the appearance of damaged veins.
According to WebMD, research shows that when applied to the skin, castor oil may prevent infection, reduce inflammation and improve localised blood flow.
The health body adds: “You can put the oil directly on your skin or take it orally in small amounts.
READ MORE: ‘Significant’ mushroom-based supplement could prevent blood clots
“Some people also make castor ‘oil packs’ […] made of cloth that is soaked in castor oil and applied to affected areas.
“Because of its potency, castor oil is not used in cooking or added to food.”
The oil is made up of 90 percent ricinoleic acid, which has been shown to bind to receptors inside the intestines and uterus in early research.
Though the oil is safe to use, many researchers have pondered how it interacts with the body.
DON’T MISS:
Researchers from the University of Bucharest explained in 2021: “Castor oil has been intensely studied for its anti-bacterial, antiviral, and anti-fungal action due to the rich levels of antioxidants.
“Used as a compress blog with baking soda, castor oil improves blood circulation and the ‘spider web’ appearance of the veins and varicose veins.”
The researchers explain these favourable effects may be attributable to the polyunsaturated acids that make up 70 percent of the oil.
Other key ingredients in castor oil include flavonoids, vitamin E, complex antioxidants, and grape seed oil.
According to the scientists, all of the nutrients listed above “strengthen the structure of blood vessels, reduce inflammation, improve blood circulation,” explaining why it is “widely used” in the treatment of varicose veins.
Some other research suggests that essential oils like grapevine, lavender and yarrow may be able to shrink the appearance of varicose veins too.
Castor rarely produces side effects when applied topically, and very serious allergic reactions are rare, says WebMD.
However, the health body adds: “Tell your doctor right away if you have any serious side effects, including any unusual changes in the skin [or] signs of infection.”
This post is originally appeared on Express UK