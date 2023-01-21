Thousands of drivers could escape speeding fines through loophole

A leading motoring lawyer has warned that tens of thousands of British drivers could avoid speeding fines and points through a legal loophole. Nick Freeman, known as Mr Loophole, said that delays to Royal Mail deliveries could help some drivers escape the penalties.

Industrial action by Royal Mail workers last month caused heavy delays with some letters taking weeks to be delivered.

Under current laws, UK drivers who are caught speeding must receive a Notice of Intended Prosecution (NIP) within 14 days of the alleged offence.

Mr Freeman said thousands of drivers might be able to challenge their prosecutions if they claim the letter didn’t arrive within the two week window.

If the driver pleads not guilty in court, they will need to swear on oath that the letter didn’t arrive and the prosecution would need to prove that it did.

