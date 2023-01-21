Woman, 72, ‘barely looks 40’ and uses ‘wrinkle-fighting’ banana





Dr Mamina Turegano is a dermatologist who shares skincare videos with her TikTok audience of 922.6K followers on her page @dr.mamina. She explained that she inherited her passion for skincare, as well as some “quirky” tips from her mother who has developed a “mini fan club” on TikTok.

“I get a lot of my quirkiness as well as my love for healthy skin from my Japanese mother,” she explained in a video. One of these stranger tips includes the use of banana peel on the face and body, something the dermatologist says actually has many “benefits for the skin”. In a video, she showed her mother rubbing a banana peel on her face, as well as on her arms. “These are my beauty tips,” said 72-year-old Michiko. Although the hack might seem unusual, video viewers have been left astounded by how fresh-faced Michiko looks. One commenter said: “72?! She barely looks 40 or 50.” Another added: “When she said 72 I was so shocked. I thought she was in her late 50s or early 60s. She looks incredible, what a queen.” READ MORE: Skincare routine of 72-year-old who ‘doesn’t look a day over 50’

According to her dermatologist daughter Dr Mamina, the all-natural hack actually has a lot of benefits. She explained: “Bananas actually have a lot of properties which are beneficial for the skin which is why they are so popular in at-home DIY facial masks. “Bananas are jam-packed with nutrients including potassium, vitamin A, C, E, B vitamins, zinc and amino acids. Skin benefits include great hydration, exfoliation, fighting wrinkles and evening out skin tone.” Dr Mamina adds that banana peel is a gentle exfoliant which boasts an anti-oxidant effect. The antioxidants present in bananas peels work to fight off free radicals in the body, according to experts from Healthline. A 2012 study published by the Department of Applied Thai Traditional Medicine in the Faculty of Medicine at Thammasat University, Thailand, found extracts of banana peel to have anti-inflammatory properties. DON’T MISS

Meghan is ‘perfectly at ease’ while Harry chooses ‘unassuming’ photo [INSIGHT]

Prince George and Princess Charlotte have adorable nickname for Louis [REVEALED]

‘Most unflattering’ lipstick colours women over 40 should avoid [COMMENT]

Advocates of banana peel for skincare suggest rubbing a banana peel on your face can brighten skin and reduce wrinkles, while placing a banana peel on closed eyes may reduce puffiness. Healthline adds that banana peel can be employed as a moisturiser to hydrate skin and the peel may even help “acne scars to fade”, though the experts note: “These suggested uses aren’t supported by clinical research.” Dr Taylor Bullock, an expert from Cleveland Clinic, added: “There’s no scientific evidence to suggest that rubbing a banana peel on your face is going to help.” Despite this, it is a method which Michiko has been using for many years. Dr Mamina explained that her mum rubs the peel onto various parts of her skin and then allows it to sit for around 20 minutes before washing it off.

Although the use of banana peel might not be one you typically see, many commenters said it was a tradition which they have in their own family. Dalia said: “My Mexican mom does that too. Years ago she showed me.” [SIC] Others said they had put the hack to the test and were pleased with the results. Jenny wrote: “Gotta say I tried this out and omg it works! Skin tone got much clearer after only one time. It also made my skin super smooth!!” [SIC] The banana peel hack has also gained traction elsewhere on TikTok, with New York-based beauty influencer Isabelle Lux also promoting it. She said: “Would you believe me if I told you that rubbing an old banana peel on your face once a day before cleansing can not only reduce wrinkles but exfoliate your skin naturally at the same time? “It’s not because of the potassium, as some people say, it’s because banana peel contains a natural enzyme which can even whiten teeth. Would you try it?”

This post is originally appeared on Express UK



