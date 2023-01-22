‘1923’ Fans Are Devestated Over This Latest Show News

Emerson Miller

First Yellowstone, now 1923? With both shows from the Yellowstone universe on hiatus, we’re not sure how we will spend our Sunday nights.

Yellowstone announced after its mid-season finale that it will return in the summer. After the January 8 episode, 1923 announced that it too would be taking a break. Luckily, we won’t have to wait quite as long to find out what happens next with Jacob and Cara Dutton and their fight to keep their land. Paramount+ announced that new episodes of 1923 will return on February 5.

While fans are left wondering, “why is 1923 taking a break?,” Paramount+ has not given a reason for the hiatus, but new episodes of Mayor of Kingstown, another of Taylor Sheridan’s creations, begins on January 15, so the streaming service might be spacing out the new shows.

Luckily, Paramount+ gave us something to whet our appetites with a mid-season trailer. They captioned the video, “The story is far from over. #1923TV returns with all new episodes February 5, only on #ParamountPlus.”

The new teaser for the second half of the season is packed with action. Jacob Dutton (Harrison Ford) seems to be recovering from his gunshot wound just in time to fight off Banner Creighton (Jerome Flynn) and the sheep herders while Spencer (Brandon Sklenar) and Alexandra (Julia Schlaepfer) begin their perilous journey from Africa to Montana.

Fans were quick to jump in with comments like, “Wait a whole freakin month but whyyyyyyyyy,” “Can’t believe we have to wait, thank goodness Mayor of Kingstown is back meantime ,” and “Wait, what? That was the last episode for almost a month? Annoying.”

The break gives viewers plenty of time to get caught up on the first four episodes (exclusively on Paramount+) or to check out other shows like Yellowstone.

