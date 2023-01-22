Alec Baldwin ‘not be charged’ with shooting of director Joel

Hannah Gutierrez Reed, the film’s armourer, will also be charged.

Former federal prosecutor Neama Rahmani said he was surprised by the decision of his New Mexico colleagues and suggested they will seek to make an example of the Hollywood actor.

He said: “I don’t think this case would’ve been prosecuted if the defendant wasn’t named Alec Baldwin.

“I would not have prosecuted it. They’re trying to throw the book at Baldwin and make an example out of him.”

Rahmani argued the charge is unjustified “unless they have evidence that hasn’t yet been publicly reported.”

He also warned Baldwin could face the maximum sentence should he be convicted, but said he has a “strong defence”.