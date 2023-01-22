Categories
Celebrities

Alec Baldwin ‘not be charged’ with shooting of director Joel

Alec Baldwin 'not be charged' with shooting of director Joel


Hannah Gutierrez Reed, the film’s armourer, will also be charged.

Former federal prosecutor Neama Rahmani said he was surprised by the decision of his New Mexico colleagues and suggested they will seek to make an example of the Hollywood actor.

He said: “I don’t think this case would’ve been prosecuted if the defendant wasn’t named Alec Baldwin.

Related Content

“I would not have prosecuted it. They’re trying to throw the book at Baldwin and make an example out of him.”

Rahmani argued the charge is unjustified “unless they have evidence that hasn’t yet been publicly reported.”

He also warned Baldwin could face the maximum sentence should he be convicted, but said he has a “strong defence”.

This post is originally appeared on Express UK

Related Content

Express UK

By Express UK

Express.co.uk is the digital arm of the Daily Express and Sunday Express - one of Britain’s most famous and trusted news brands.

Since 1900 the Express has been at the forefront of the news, and a fundamental part of the fabric of British life, crusading for truth and dignity and bringing millions of readers informed coverage of the most important world events in both print and online.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.