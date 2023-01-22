Arsenal’s new transfer priority becomes clear after Man Utd





Arsenal must now be considered clear favourites for the Premier League title but the signing of another central midfielder could prove imperative for the Gunners if they’re to lift the trophy at the end of the campaign. Granit Xhaka and Thomas Partey’s fingerprints were all over their gutsy, hard-fought 3-2 triumph over Manchester United on Sunday and that once again poses doubts as to whether Arsenal would be the same team if either player picked up an injury.

Arsenal arguably need a destroyer as cover for Partey and Nottingham Forest’s new signing Danilo was one name that was heavily scouted. Poland international Kiwior can also play in defensive midfield, which is something that may have entered Edu and Arteta’s thinking when signing the 22-year-old from Spezia. Trossard made his Arsenal debut in the second half against United on Sunday and it was plain to see how much of an impact he could yet have in north London. He gave Arsenal that fresh injection of quality they have been missing from the bench in attack.

His close control and ability to stretch defences could prove to be a weapon of mass destruction when Arsenal are chasing matches or in need of a goal. Therefore, they must treat central midfield with the same level of attention as you never truly know what is around the corner. Xhaka is yet to miss an Arsenal game this season but he is now on three yellow cards, meaning his one-match suspension for five cautions is another obstacle Arteta will have to prepare for. Arsenal evidently have cash to spend and they have already showcased this month that they know how to use their finances effectively after refusing to meet Shakhtar Donetsk’s excessive demands for Mykhaylo Mudryk.

