Artificial intelligence on forefront thanks to new technology

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Artificial intelligence is a hot topic nowadays thanks to programs like ChatGPT and Dalle.

Michael Williams speaks with Infostream CEO Alan Crowetz about the future of artificial intelligence.

“Right now, this can write graduate-level research papers. You can specify how long you want the article, if you want research points or if you want references,” Crowetz said. “All these things are no effort for the program already. It can do things better than a lot of professionals. This is just the tip of what’s about to come out in the next year or two.”

WATCH: Does artificial intelligence threaten our livelihoods?

Republican lawmakers in Florida are proposing universal school choice. The bill would get rid of the low-income requirement from the Family Empowerment Scholarship, allowing any public school-eligible student to apply for it.

WPTV political analyst Brian Crowley reacted to the proposal.

WATCH: Roundtable discussion

“The thing that stops most parents from being able to send a child to charter school is often the cost of going to a private school. I suppose there’s some applause for the idea that you want to help the average parent if they want to send their child to a charter school, but this goes a little further than that,” Crowley said. “They want to let any parents – so, you know, a very, very wealthy parent – who wants to send their child to a high-end exclusive private school, presumably we’ll be getting some taxpayer dollars to help them do that.”

