Categories
Canada

Between 60 and 100 litres of oil spilled near Vancouver’s English

A visible sheen is seen on seawater.


The Canadian Coast Guard says it is working to contain an oil spill from a container ship in Vancouver’s English Bay. 

According to the coast guard, a pilot notified them of pollution from a ship around 11:40 a.m. Saturday.

Officials say the spill originated from the container vessel MV Europe, with a slick visible from the air on the water close to the Spanish Banks beaches.

Related Content

Approximately 60 to 100 litres of fuel has been released into the water, according to the coast guard, who have deployed a boom — a floating containment device — to limit the spread of the spill.

“We anticipate the fuel has thinned and spread out overnight and we are working today to aggressively contain the slick and remove as much as possible from the marine environment,” a Canadian Coast Guard spokesperson said Sunday morning.

“The ship’s owner has also activated a response and has contracted the Western Canada Marine Response Corporation (WCMRC) to respond,” they added.

MV Europe is registered in Cyprus, according to records, and was built in 2004. It had left Prince Rupert on Jan. 13 and arrived in Vancouver on Jan. 15.

The WCMRC said the coast guard was leading the response to the oil spill, with the City of Vancouver also deferring to the organization.

“As of daybreak [Sunday] morning, there has been no further releases of fuel from the MV Europe and we believe the situation will remain stable, with no further releases of fuel into the marine environment,” the coast guard spokesperson said.

An oil sheen is visible on the waters of English Bay after a spill from a container ship on Saturday. (Canadian Coast Guard/Twitter)

“The Musqueam, Tsleil Waututh, Squamish, and Lyackson Nations are identifying areas of cultural sensitivity so that we can protect those areas if needed,” they added.

CBC News has reached out to the First Nations for this story.

English Bay extends from the downtown core of Vancouver to its northwest tip, including the University of B.C. and the Point Grey neighbourhood. It is often where container ships are moored before heading to the Port of Vancouver to load or unload cargo.

The area has seen spills before, including a 2015 spill that spread to multiple beaches and harmed marine life.



This post is originally appeared on CBC

Related Content

Avatar

By The Canadian Press

CBC News is Canada's publicly owned news and information service. We are rooted in every region of the country and report on Canada and the world to provide a Canadian perspective on news and current affairs.

Our mission is to inform, to reveal, to contribute to the understanding of issues of public interest and to encourage citizens to participate in our free and democratic society.

We have journalists stationed in over 40 cities across Canada. We also have bureaus in London, Beijing, Washington, New York City, Los Angeles and Moscow.

CBC News uses pop-up bureaus as well, with reporters who fly in when a story occurs beyond our existing bureaus.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.