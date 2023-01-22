Between 60 and 100 litres of oil spilled near Vancouver’s English

The Canadian Coast Guard says it is working to contain an oil spill from a container ship in Vancouver’s English Bay.

According to the coast guard, a pilot notified them of pollution from a ship around 11:40 a.m. Saturday.

Officials say the spill originated from the container vessel MV Europe, with a slick visible from the air on the water close to the Spanish Banks beaches.

Approximately 60 to 100 litres of fuel has been released into the water, according to the coast guard, who have deployed a boom — a floating containment device — to limit the spread of the spill.

“We anticipate the fuel has thinned and spread out overnight and we are working today to aggressively contain the slick and remove as much as possible from the marine environment,” a Canadian Coast Guard spokesperson said Sunday morning.

“The ship’s owner has also activated a response and has contracted the Western Canada Marine Response Corporation (WCMRC) to respond,” they added.

WCMRC has responded to reports of oil sheen at Anchorage 1 in English Bay. We have proactively deployed containment boom around the vessel. #marineresponse pic.twitter.com/DesjZiYHqk —@MarineResponse

MV Europe is registered in Cyprus, according to records, and was built in 2004. It had left Prince Rupert on Jan. 13 and arrived in Vancouver on Jan. 15.

The WCMRC said the coast guard was leading the response to the oil spill, with the City of Vancouver also deferring to the organization.

“As of daybreak [Sunday] morning, there has been no further releases of fuel from the MV Europe and we believe the situation will remain stable, with no further releases of fuel into the marine environment,” the coast guard spokesperson said.

An oil sheen is visible on the waters of English Bay after a spill from a container ship on Saturday. (Canadian Coast Guard/Twitter)

“The Musqueam, Tsleil Waututh, Squamish, and Lyackson Nations are identifying areas of cultural sensitivity so that we can protect those areas if needed,” they added.

CBC News has reached out to the First Nations for this story.

English Bay extends from the downtown core of Vancouver to its northwest tip, including the University of B.C. and the Point Grey neighbourhood. It is often where container ships are moored before heading to the Port of Vancouver to load or unload cargo.