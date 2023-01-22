Blue Bloods’ Abigail Hawk leaves co-star ‘crying’ with sweet

While Laura Acosta’s (played by Jessica Pimentel) introduction to Blue Bloods prompted a rather divisive reaction from CBS viewers who’d been calling for a Danny (Donnie Wahlberg) and Baez (Marisa Ramirez) romance, the actor behind the newcomer has clearly endeared herself to her co-stars. So much so, Detective Abigail Baker star Abigail Hawk took time to take to social media to share a touching tribute to her new colleague.
“The admiration I have for this human right here,” Blue Bloods’ Hawk began to her 61.8k Instagram followers alongside a selfie of her with Pimentel.
She continued: “She is bold, unapologetic, kind, powerful, balanced, nuanced, talented, versatile… full of surprises and boundless depth.
Related Content
“Performing beside her in Jasper this past fall was a game changer for me: keenly observing her work ethic and dedication, her careful and specific choices, her freedom and fearlessness on stage…. And then!
“The fates gave us another opportunity to work together, one that let her shine and sparkle like the diamond she is. Just WAIT until you all witness her brilliance in tonight’s all new @bluebloods_cbs episode.”
READ MORE: NCIS Los Angeles cast ‘incredibly sad’ as CBS series cancelled
“I am rocked to the core,” the Laura Acosta star signed off.
Whether Pimentel will return in further episodes of Blue Bloods season 13 remains to be seen but the stage is certainly set for her to make quite the impact this season.
After all, her character Laura Acosta was the first woman to land a date with fan-favourite Danny since the death of his wife Linda (Amy. Carlson).
It transpired in Friday’s episode that Laura’s desire to retire and claim a full disability pension stemmed from a chance encounter with Danny.
This post is originally appeared on Express UK