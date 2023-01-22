Blue Bloods’ Abigail Hawk leaves co-star ‘crying’ with sweet

While Laura Acosta’s (played by Jessica Pimentel) introduction to Blue Bloods prompted a rather divisive reaction from CBS viewers who’d been calling for a Danny (Donnie Wahlberg) and Baez (Marisa Ramirez) romance, the actor behind the newcomer has clearly endeared herself to her co-stars. So much so, Detective Abigail Baker star Abigail Hawk took time to take to social media to share a touching tribute to her new colleague.

“The admiration I have for this human right here,” Blue Bloods’ Hawk began to her 61.8k Instagram followers alongside a selfie of her with Pimentel.

She continued: “She is bold, unapologetic, kind, powerful, balanced, nuanced, talented, versatile… full of surprises and boundless depth.

“Performing beside her in Jasper this past fall was a game changer for me: keenly observing her work ethic and dedication, her careful and specific choices, her freedom and fearlessness on stage…. And then!

“The fates gave us another opportunity to work together, one that let her shine and sparkle like the diamond she is. Just WAIT until you all witness her brilliance in tonight’s all new @bluebloods_cbs episode.”

