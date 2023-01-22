Blue Gem Hemp Announces First Limited Time Offer of 2023

Blue Gem Hemp FNM

Blue Gem Hemp Announces Giveaway of Complimentary Copies of Independent Cannabis Publication Fat Nugs Magazine.

Your Wellness. Our Passion.” — Rudaba Naqvi

DEERFIELD, IL, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ — Blue Gem Hemp announces a limited time offer to kick start 2023 for their valued customers. In support of authentic and independent cannabis publication, a complimentary copy of Fat Nugs Magazine will be given to the customers with purchase of 1200mg organic premium full spectrum hemp oil + 25% discount with the code: FNM25.

https://www.bluegemhemp.com

“Blue Gem Hemp proudly supports the independent cannabis publication companies, says Rudaba Naqvi. The CEO of Blue Gem Hemp”.

There is a great need for the authentic independent publication companies in the growing cannabis industry. Especially, when the the modern healthcare is researching the potential medicinal therapeutic effects of this mighty plant.

Blue Gem Hemp is leading the medicinal hemp industry by supporting the independent cannabis publication companies, and by educating the global clinician communities with the series of published white papers.

What is a full spectrum CBD hemp oil?

Full-spectrum cannabidiol (CBD) oil is a hemp extract that contains cannabinoids, terpenes, and flavonoids from hemp plants. As opposed to pure CBD isolate, full-spectrum CBD oil contains a wide range of phytochemicals that work in concert to modulate the endocannabinoid system. Unlike the molecule delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) which is responsible for the intoxicating effects of cannabis, CBD is non-intoxicating.

Cannabinoids like those found in full spectrum CBD oil have been studied for its potential therapeutic effects for a number of health conditions, including:

* Addiction

* Anxiety

* Diabetes

* Epilepsy

* Gastrointestinal disorders

* Migraine

* Pain and inflammation

* Sleep disorders

For more information on potential therapeutic effects, see our blog post: Potential Therapeutic Effects of Full Spectrum CBD Oil.

