‘Break Point’ Inspires Netflix Curse Theory at Australian Open

The rumored “Netflix Curse” surrounding the 2023 Australian Open may be true after all 10 players featured in the first five episodes of the new docuseries Break Point have officially been eliminated from the draw.

It’s wildly all a coincidence that these 10 players would withdraw before the tournament or lose during the first four rounds of competition, especially as most of them were favorites to take home the trophy.

The last player to lose from the show was Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime, who just two days prior to his loss didn’t believe in the so-called “curse.” His mindset may have changed now, though.

