Check your Sky box now to get extra premium TV to watch for free

Millions of Sky customers have been treated to more content this month without it adding a penny extra to their monthly bills. This blockbuster update, which is one of the best Sky deals in a while, brings Discovery+ to TVs with this streaming platform offering shows and documentaries on demand. It now joins a growing number of other premium streaming services that are also totally free to watch and, if you have Sky, here’s what’s on offer and how to get it.

Discovery+

WHO GETS IT FREE? Available to all Sky Q, Sky Stream and Sky Glass TV users (Sky Q Lite customers will sadly miss out).

DISCOVERY+, WHAT’S INCLUDED? Perhaps the biggest reason to sign up for free is that you’ll get full access to the 2023 Australian Open and Roland-Garros tennis plus there’s also every stage of the Tour de France. Along with some top sport there’s a swathe of other things to tune into including real-life courtroom drama Vardy vs Rooney: The Wagatha Trial, docu-series Richard Hammond’s Workshop and award-winning Peter Crouch: Save Our Beautiful Game. Viewers will also be treated to exclusive originals, true-crime, motoring, documentaries and plenty of reality shows to tune into via the streaming service.

SAVING: Discovery+ usually costs £6.99 per month

Paramount+

WHO GETS IT FREE? Available to all Sky Q, Sky Stream and Sky Glass users who subscribe to a Sky Cinema package.

PARAMOUNT+, WHAT’S INCLUDED? As the name suggests, Paramount+ is the streaming service for Paramount Pictures. As such, it brings together a vast number of popular film franchises from the Hollywood studio, including the Mission: Impossible film series and the Tom Cruise-fronted thriller Jack Reacher, based on the best-selling book series. Top Gun: Maverick also recently arrived on the platform along with films such as Scream and Clifford the Big Red Dog. There are also boxsets such as Yellowstone and documentaries to watch. Those signing up will find full access to Paramount+ along with MTV, Nickelodeon, ShowTime and Comedy Central.

SAVING: Paramount+ usually costs £6.99 per month