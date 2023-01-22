Chinese zodiac sign will face ‘conflict’ with ‘great impact’ in

Those who fall under the Chinese zodiac sign of the Horse will be born in one of the following years: 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002, 2014 and 2026. According to astrology , what can this sign expect from the upcoming 12 months?

For Horse people, unfortunately, the year does not look like it will be plain sailing.

The year 2023 may bring “conflict” with Tai Sui (the age star), which will “have a great impact on your fortunes”.

“This year will be full of ups and downs, and you’ll need to be more careful in your work.”

However, this does not mean that 2023 will be a calamitous year, as with your continuous efforts, “you can get through this restless year smoothly”.

What does Horse’s year look like in career, wealth, health and love?

