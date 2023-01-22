Categories
Conquering Cloud Sprawl: Empowering Productivity with the Right

In today’s highly collaborative and cloud-based work environment, it’s become increasingly difficult to govern access, data, and teams. John Peluso, chief product officer at AvePoint, outlines just how your organization can stay ahead of cloud sprawl and minimize risk.  

The proliferation of hybrid work in recent years has resulted in a surge of new workplace tools, software and platforms to help employees collaborate remotely. As organizations continue to adapt to the changing workplace, the use of cloud software is crucial. With worldwide cloud spending projectedOpens a new window