Coronation Street’s Vanessa Hehir confirms Esther Hargrave

Vanessa Hehir, who has played Esther Hargrave on Coronation Street for the past couple of months has announced her character will no longer be on screen.
The news came after a dramatic instalment in the Hargraves’ story after Mike (played by Tom Lorcan) kidnapped Summer Spellman (Harriet Bibby) when she discovered an unsavoury truth about him.
Esther, a genuine woman, just wanted Summer to carry their baby as she couldn’t, but the moral teen couldn’t go ahead with the pregnancy knowing what she did about Mike.
