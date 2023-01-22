Categories
Entertainment

Coronation Street’s Vanessa Hehir confirms Esther Hargrave

Coronation Street's Vanessa Hehir confirms Esther Hargrave


Vanessa Hehir, who has played Esther Hargrave on Coronation Street for the past couple of months has announced her character will no longer be on screen.

The news came after a dramatic instalment in the Hargraves’ story after Mike (played by Tom Lorcan) kidnapped Summer Spellman (Harriet Bibby) when she discovered an unsavoury truth about him.

Esther, a genuine woman, just wanted Summer to carry their baby as she couldn’t, but the moral teen couldn’t go ahead with the pregnancy knowing what she did about Mike.

This article first appeared on Radio Times


Avatar

By Radio Times

Radio Times is a weekly TV and entertainment magazine first published in 1923. It was the world’s first broadcast listings magazine and was owned and published by the BBC until 2011. It is now published by Immediate Media. The magazine publishes interviews and features with the biggest names in television, film and radio as well as carrying listings for the best terrestrial, satellite and on demand television services, radio listings and film reviews.

Follow @RadioTimes on Twitter for TV, entertainment and movie news, @RadioTimesGames for the latest from the world of gaming, check out the Radio Times Instagram feed or head over to Radio Times Facebook and give our page a Like.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.