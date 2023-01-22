Dancing on Ice’s Mollie Gallagher details support from ITV

She said: “Yeah there’s been a fair few now, they all just say it’s the best experience ever and it really is.

“Also to enjoy it, there’s no point in panicking, it’s good fun. Just do your best and it’ll all be good.”

Although she’s spending a considerable amount of time on the ice ahead of her debut, the young actress has continued to film for Coronation Street alongside her training.

Her fellow Dancing on Ice star Carley Stenson commented: “I don’t know how Mollie’s doing it, she does 12-hour days shooting and then trying to skate.”